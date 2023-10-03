The Mean Girls Musical Movie Just Got A 2024 Release Date (And A Strange Food Tie-In)

Today is October 3. And while that might just seem like a mundane date to the average person, it's a celebratory day for fans of the high school comedy "Mean Girls." It's the day hottie Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asks new student Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it is. As Cady says in voiceover, "On October third, he asked me what day it was." And then we watch that moment play out. It's such a simple moment in the movie, but "Mean Girls" fans have latched on to it, and they honor it every fall. But they'll have something more to celebrate in 2024.

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of "Mean Girls." That's right, it's been 20 years since the girls went wild and North Shore High School was upended by the infamous Burn Book created by The Plastics. Though the movie won't actually celebrate its proper anniversary until the end of April 2024, Paramount Pictures is kicking off the year with the release of the big screen adaptation of the "Mean Girls" stage musical on January 12, 2024.

Paramount Pictures

The "Mean Girls" musical movie is directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, with book by Tina Fey (who also wrote the script), lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and music by Jeff Richmond. The cast includes Angourie Rice as Cady, Auli'i Cravalho as Janice, Reneé Rapp as Regina, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Christopher Briney as Aaron, Jenna Fischer as Cady's mother, Busy Philipps as Regina's mother, and Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their respective roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

But there's more good news, especially if you like coffee and all things pink.