Ranking The 12 Most Brutal Moments In The Boys Season 4

There are violent shows, there are shows that become famous for their violence, and then, in a separate league somewhere between "Mortal Kombat" fatality animations and full-blown splatter cinema, there is Prime Video's "The Boys." Eric Kripke's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic series has become infamous for placing absolutely no restraints on the destructive potential of superpowers, pushing Superman-like strength to brutal results with a level of wicked ingenuity and imagination that approaches cosmic horror — and in some cases fully evokes it.

Season 4, which began on June 13, 2024 and wrapped up on July 18, may have just been the most violent season yet; there's an expectation at this point that the show will keep finding ways to one-up its own gory setpieces. But it was also a savage season for many other reasons, some wholly unrelated to gore. Here, we've organized some particularly grueling moments into a ranking of brutality, with "brutality" defined as a combination of physical nastiness, emotional intensity, and contextual anguish.

In ascending order, these are the 12 "The Boys" Season 4 moments that are hardest to watch.