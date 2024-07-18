The Boys Season 4 Finale Still Thinks Sexual Assault Is Funny

Content warning: This article contains references to sexual assault. Spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 also follow.

"The Boy" season 4 episode 6 "Dirty Business" has proven to be one of the show's most controversial, even for a program that thrives on trampling good taste into the dust. In it, our everyman lead Hughie (Jack Quaid) went undercover to investigate the Batman-esque super detective Tek Knight. Disguised head to toe as the supe Webweaver, Hughie wound up tied down in Tek Knight's sex dungeon and tortured; his captors think it's just kinky fun, but for Hughie, it's actually painful — he tries to opt out but doesn't know what Webweaver's safe word is.

The show seemed to be handling this decently; Hughie broke down and his girlfriend, Annie (Erin Moriarty) offered him a comforting shoulder. Then show creator Eric Kripke spoiled the mood in an interview with Variety. Writer Jennifer Maas echoed most fan reactions to the episode while interviewing Kripke, asking him: "Why bring Hughie into this situation now — kicking him when he's down by having him sexually assaulted by his childhood hero after his dad just died?" Kripke answered: "Well, that's a dark way to look at it! We view it as hilarious."

Both publications and fan forums have taken issue with Kripke's response, viewing it as downplaying the severity of sexual assault and reinforcing the double standards that male victims face. Unfortunately, "The Boys" season 4 finale "Assassination Run" puts Hughie in a similar circumstance that proves this is a pattern of rotten thinking.

A sinister shapeshifter replaces Annie for two weeks, fooling Hughie into having sex with them during that time. This is rape, full-stop, as Hughie's consent was given to "Annie" under false pretenses. Unfortunately, neither Annie nor the episode sees it that way.