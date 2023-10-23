Disturbing Movie Scenes That Went Too Far

We want movies to move us. We want them to soothe us, and carry us through bad times; we want them to make us laugh, make us feel connected to others, and show us beauty and splendor we've never seen before. And, sometimes, we want movies to truly, deeply disturb us.

Never mind why; maybe we're numb and want to be rattled into feeling, maybe we're feeling too much and want to channel it all somewhere, or maybe we just want to believe the world is still capable of bowling us over despite of our defenses. Whatever the case, we all sometimes take to a movie specifically because of one particular moment in it that makes us feel horrible.

Conversely, we sometimes don't want movies to disturb us, and yet they do — when we're least expecting them to, or when we're making an earnest effort to meet them halfway, they might suddenly foist horrors upon us, intentional or not, that we never signed up for. And those horrors might open up new questions, upsetting in their own way, about whether the disturbance was productive or useful or morally sanctionable.

To account for that whole breadth of experience, this list compiles 15 movie moments that "went too far," whether positively or negatively. Some are brilliant, revelatory moments of aggression against viewer complacency; some are horror scenes that dare to ask what we even want out of horror; some are offensive miscalculations; some are existential cries of despair. Reader discretion is advised.