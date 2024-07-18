The Boys Season 4 Finale Racks Up A Shocking Body Count

This article contains spoilers for the season 4 finale of "The Boys."

No one has ever been safe on "The Boys." Over the show's four seasons, there have been several shocking deaths that have contributed to unpredictable snowball effects. For instance, Becca's (Shantel VanSanten) accidental death helped shape Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and Butcher's (Karl Urban) dynamic, while Golden Boy's (‎Patrick Schwarzenegger) shocking suicide in "Gen V" set everything in motion. With "The Boys" set to end in its fifth and final season, the season 4 finale was bound to up the stakes by introducing a point of no return for the titular group and those opposing them. While the episode throws a couple of necessary curveballs our way, the dual deaths of Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) leave behind a void like no other, injecting a sense of bleak desperation into an already unsalvageable situation.

There's also a lot to unpack after the credits roll: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is still alive, almost everyone in The Boys gets apprehended by Vought except for Butcher and Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and a single dose of the airborne virus is still out there. As wild as these developments are, raising questions about the show's future trajectory, the fact that we lost Mallory and Neuman thoroughly puts The Boys at a disadvantage, as their eventual escape from Vought's clutches will bring them back to square one. With a new Vought-favored president at the helm — which comes with Supes taking over defense and administrative roles in the country — the picture painted is not a pretty one. It would also be unwise to pin our hopes on Butcher, as he has the virus on his person, and his genocidal urges culminating in phantom Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) make matters worse.