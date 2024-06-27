The Boys Season 4 Features The Most Heartbreaking, Cruel Death Of The Series

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 episode 5.

Sudden, unexpected deaths have always littered "The Boys" universe. The Prime Video series kicks off with a horrific death that alters the trajectory of Vought's schemes forever: Hughie's (Jack Quaid) grief-stricken rage snowballs into joining The Boys, ushering everything to come. This is a world where torsos have been smashed in, limbs have been torn to shreds, and heads have been popped on live television, underlining the unpredictable, violent reality of existing alongside supes. The boys have also been perpetrators of similar violence, even though their motivations have been rooted in a morally cloudy notion of justice so far. However, Episode 5 of the latest season ends with a death that feels pointedly brutal and needlessly cruel to the point that it fails to justify the bleakness enforced even after the credits roll.

Season 4 seems interested in pushing every character to contend with their past, be it Frenchie (Tomar Capone) wrestling with the guilt of murdering innocents or Starlight (Erin Moriarty) being forced to confront the more unsavory aspects of who she used to be. While some circumstances are more complicated than others, Hughie finds himself in an impossible situation, constantly torn between his duty as a son and the expectations that surround him as a member of The Boys, which seems to be crumbling under pressure. Previous episodes inform us that his father, the sweet Hugh Campbell Sr. (Simon Pegg), is in a coma after having a stroke, leaving Hughie devastated over his failure to be there for him when he needed him the most.

To make matters objectively worse, Hughie runs into his estranged mother (Rosemarie DeWitt) at the hospital, whose sudden return triggers his abandonment trauma and unresolved grief over losing her at the age of six.