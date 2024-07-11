The Boys Season 4 Finally Reveals Kimiko's Tragic Backstory

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys."

We don't talk enough about Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara) in "The Boys." With season 4 speeding through events that can only be described as outrageously bleak, much has happened since the titular group first started feeling the cracks forming within their ranks. Every member of The Boys carries an enormous weight, and the latest season does not hold back on the onslaught of trauma, perhaps to the point of sacrificing depth in favor of lurid shock value. Amidst the chaos, it is easy to overlook Kimiko, whom the latest season perceives mostly through her dynamic with Frenchie (Tomer Capone) or her viability as a weapon against other Vought-representing Supes. However, a heart-to-heart in episode 7 reveals the depths of her pain and provides us with a seminal piece of the puzzle about her past.

Previous seasons gave us glimpses of who she was forced to become after being nabbed by the Shining Light Liberation Army, a Philippines-based terrorist organization that killed her parents. Kimiko was briefly reunited with her brother Kenji (Abraham Lim) in season 2, but this reunion was cruelly cut short after Stormfront (Aya Cash) brutally snapped his neck. While the series consistently underlines the repercussions of being forcibly injected with Compound V, Kimiko and Kenji emerge as the most somber examples of this malpractice, as their circumstantial affiliation to Shining Light immediately brands them as vicious outlaws devoid of humanity.

Kimiko's arc is further emblematic of this dichotomy, where her inherent humanity is often forced to take a backseat in light of her usefulness as a member of The Boys. Thanks to her bond with Frenchie, Kimiko is able to confront the most uncomfortable aspects of her past and re-affirm her humanity, even when most people refuse to do so.