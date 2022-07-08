Here's The Big Difference Between Hughie And Kimiko Wanting Their Powers In The Boys Season 3

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 3.

The power dynamics of the Prime Video series "The Boys" got a major shake-up in season 3, as Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) revealed that his chest-beam could remove a supe's powers, and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) helped give Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his Boys a type of temporary Compound V that can give them short-term superpowers. Giving some characters powers and taking them away from others certainly levels the playing field, but it also allows for some compelling character arcs surrounding how power affects us all.

Early in season 3, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) loses her powers because of Soldier Boy, but later decides that she wants them back, even though she had longed for a "normal" life for a long time. On the other side of things, Hughie (Jack Quaid) gets a taste of what it was like to be a supe through the Temp V, and he wants to keep that feeling going. They both want superpowers, but for very different reasons, and their motivations are a major part of why things end up going the way they do.