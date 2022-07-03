The Boys Star Tomer Capone Says Frenchie And Kimiko Are 'Soulmates'

There aren't very many couples you can really root for on "The Boys," save maybe for the always adorable Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) or the rough-and-tumble will-they-or-won't-they romance between Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone).

While Starlight and Hughie have faced their ups and downs, Frenchie and Kimiko have never quite taken their fledgling feelings further than a quick kiss, and in episode 7 of "The Boys" season 3, there's finally a resolution to question of their potential romance. It might not be the one some fans wanted, as Kimiko and Frenchie are adorable together and fans are quick to "ship" characters with such great chemistry, but it's actually kind of refreshing that their relationship ends up being incredibly deep, sans romance.

In an interview with Variety, Capone explained that while Frenchie and Kimiko are absolutely "soulmates," sometimes we assign ideas to that word that don't always need to be there.

Spoilers for "The Boys" season 3, episode 7 ahead.