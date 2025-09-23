Who Does Belly End Up With In The Summer I Turned Pretty?

So, what does Belly do after calling off her totally inappropriate and poorly thought-out nuptials? What any girl would do: run away to Paris. (Early in season 3, Belly is given the opportunity to study abroad for a semester but turns it down for Jeremiah, so that's the first place she goes.) Despite the fact that the study abroad program doesn't have a spot for her anymore, Belly makes some friends who encourage her to stay, and stay she does, finding a cheap room in an apartment with three French roommates who openly hate her and working two jobs under the table to support herself. (Take notes, "Emily in Paris." This is how you depict the life of a young American in the French capital.)

Back at home, everyone basically is forced to accept that Belly isn't going to come back to the United States any time soon; she builds a nice life for herself and is even able to get a serious apartment upgrade after one of her friends moves out and transfers the lease. That's when Conrad finally gets his act together. See, right before Belly and Jeremiah's botched wedding, Conrad told Belly he still loved her and asked her to run away with him — and Belly, quite fairly, told him where to shove it, so things haven't been right between them for a while. Conrad's been sending handwritten letters to Belly in Paris, and when she responds with her new address, he takes action, books a plane ticket, and ... shows up.

Despite the presence of the aforementioned Benito (whom Belly did briefly date during her time in Paris), the connection between Conrad and Belly is genuinely undeniable. As Taylor Swift's sexiest song "Dress" kicks in, the two reignite their flame. (To say this show includes a wild amount of Swift needle drops is a massive understatement, to the point where I'm pretty sure it singlehandedly funded Swift's mission to repurchase her masters, but the "Dress" pick is really good.) There is, of course, a minor incident after the two spend the night together, as Belly worries that she and Conrad are getting back together for the wrong reasons, but when he leaves for a work conference in Brussels, Belgium, she sprints to the train station, tracks him down, and professes her love. "I choose you, of my own free will. If there are infinite worlds, every version of me chooses you, in every one of them," Belly tells Conrad, sporting an infinity necklace he once gave her for her birthday.

There's a "The Summer I Turned Pretty" movie coming at some point, but for now, there's your answer: Belly chooses Conrad and gets the beach house too. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is streaming in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video.