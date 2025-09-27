The Worst Things Jeremiah Fisher Does On The Summer I Turned Pretty, Ranked

Every story needs a villain, and on the Amazon Prime original series "The Summer I Turned Pretty," Jeremiah Fisher is about as close to a villain as we're going to get. Played by Gavin Casalegno, Jeremiah, younger brother to Conrad (Christopher Briney) and son of Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) and Adam (Tom Everett Scott), isn't a bad person, per se; he's just, essentially, a very spoiled boy who isn't given a good reason to properly grow up for most of original author Jenny Han's series. (Han, who also penned the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" novels that got a Netflix adaptation, served as showrunner for the adaptation of "The Summer I Turned Pretty.")

I can't stress enough that, at heart, Jeremiah is a decent kid who loves his mom, his family, and his friends — and a lot of stuff he does throughout three seasons of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is actually good. He also does, throughout his relationship with the bizarrely nicknamed Isabel "Belly" Conklin (a truly phenomenal Lola Tung), seem to genuinely love her, despite the inherent weirdness of falling for her after growing up as summertime siblings. (In brief, he backstory behind the Conklin and Fisher clans is that, every summer, Belly and her mother Laurel Park, played by Jackie Chung, abscond to the fictional town of Cousins Beach and spend it with Susannah and her two boys, and Belly is a sister figure to Conrad and Jeremiah alike before she "turns pretty," meaning that she gets her braces removed.)

Still, there are a lot of times that Jeremiah is a total and complete jerk on "The Summer I Turned Pretty," and there's a reason that, when push comes to shove, Belly doesn't choose him as her life partner. Here are the five worst things Jeremiah Fisher does on "The Summer I Turned Pretty," ranked.