Over Your Dead Body Director Had To Work Overtime To Prove He Could Make Horror [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Over Your Dead Body."

Jorma Taccone may best be known as one-third of the comedy cohort called The Lonely Island. Together with Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer, the trio reinvigorated "Saturday Night Live" for the YouTube generation, thanks to their absurd and hilarious SNL Digital Shorts.

After making a name for themselves on the late night sketch comedy show, they eventually jumped to the big screen, with efforts including "Hot Rod" and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," but Taccone himself ventured out to the big screen elsewhere with the "SNL" movie "MacGruber." Though none of these movies became box office hits, they've all found their place in pop culture history as cult favorites, with audiences finding the comedic gold within years after their theatrical release. Better late than never, I suppose.

Though The Lonely Island has spent recent years looking back at their years at "SNL" thanks to the superb "Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast," each member has branched out to carve their own path to even more success. Andy Samberg has starred in beloved shows like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," hit movies like "Zootopia 2," and under-the-radar darlings like "Palm Springs." Akiva Schaffer has been at the helm of acclaimed movies like "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" and "The Naked Gun" reboot. And Jorma Taccone has directed episodes of shows like "Parks & Recreation," "The Miracle Workers," and the "Sonic the Hedgehog" spin-off series "Knuckles," not to mention bringing "MacGruber" to TV for Peacock.

But Taccone's biggest departure from his work with The Lonely Island has now arrived with "Over Your Dead Body," a remake of the Norwegian film "The Trip." The movie follows Dan (Jason Segel) and Lisa (Samara Weaving), a couple on the outs, and somehow both have independently come to the conclusion that the only way to end this relationship is by killing the other. It's easily the filmmaker's darkest comedy yet, packed with bloody, graphic violence, twisted laughs, and supreme effort from Taccone, who was eager to prove that he could shift into a different genre while still delivering his own brand of comedy.

Leading up to the film's release, I spoke with Taccone about "Over Your Dead Body" and the challenges posed by delicately balancing such a dark premise with hilarious comedy, as well as some other intriguing tidbits. Read our full interview below.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.