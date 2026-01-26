Send Help Review: Rachel McAdams Is Delightfully Unhinged In Sam Raimi's Bloody Horror Comedy

There are several directions this premise can go in, and Raimi, working with screenwriters Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, goes in all of them. Will this turn into a modern riff on the Tom Hanks flick "Cast Away"? Will Linda and Bradley become "enemies-to-lovers," that popular romance-lit trope? Will they become friends who learn to appreciate each other? Will they hate each other's guts? Will they become murderous? The answer to all of those questions is, more or less, "yes." "Send Help" doesn't just want to be one thing, it want to be all the things, and Raimi and his two leads are clearly having a hell of a time cutting loose.

All of this might get real old, real fast, were it not for Raimi's stylish tricks (the man loves an uncomfortable close-up!) and McAdams and O'Brien matching each other's freak. McAdams' Linda is the real focus here, becoming increasingly deranged (and blood-drenched) as the saga unfolds, but O'Brien is just as good. The actor, who recently gave one of the best performances of his career in the dark comedy "Twinless," manages to find ways to make Bradley, a rude sexist jerk who can't handle the idea of a woman being in charge of his survival, both detestable and somewhat sympathetic (at least up until a point).

Shannon and Swift's script is also more clever than you might anticipate, finding ways to keep things interesting by unveiling a slew of twists and turns. You might be able to predict where some of these twists are going, but that doesn't diminish how entertaining they end up being. And through it all, Raimi keeps finding new ways to play the hits (at one point he has a Deadite-like ghoul deliver a nightmare jumpscare just because he can).