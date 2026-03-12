Hoppers References The Wildest Pixar Theory Ever

Pixar's funniest movie in years is finally here, and "Hoppers" is a worthy addition to Pixar's library of classics. Directed by "We Bare Bears" creator Daniel Chong, this is a hilarious movie full of slapstick physical comedy, chaotic bliss, and a fervent pro-environmentalist theme that would make James Cameron proud.

The film follows a long and proud Pixar tradition of including Easter eggs in other films made by the studio. This goes all the way back to Pixar's second film, "A Bug's Life," which included an Easter egg to "Toy Story." Ever since then, every Pixar movie has at least one reference to the studio's history (often the "Toy Story" Pizza Planet truck) or to the studio's next film. When it comes to "Hoppers," the film takes this tradition to the next level.

At the end of the movie, Piper Curda's Mabel talks to her biology professor, Dr. Sam Fairfax (Kathy Najimy), and her colleague, Nisha (Aparna Nancherla), who shows Mabel some ideas for new experiments. In a sketchboard behind Dr. Sam, we see plans for technology that can allow dogs to talk (with a sketch of it resembling Dug from "Up"), one about an artificial cat companion (like Sox from "Lightyear"), a cleaning robot that looks like Wall-E, a sketch about turning screams into energy (like in "Monsters Inc.") and even a sketch for an idea of transferring human consciousness into cars ("Cars," obviously).

These are not just fun references to past Pixar movies like the dentist's office in "Finding Nemo." Specifically, these Easter eggs reference the wildest theory Pixar fans have ever come up with — the Unified Pixar Theory.