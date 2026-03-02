Hoppers Review: Pixar's Funniest Film In Years Is An Instant Classic And So Cute I Could Scream

During a quarterly earnings call in May of 2025, Disney CEO Bob Iger stressed that its feature animation divisions will prioritize sequels over original films (per Cartoon Brew). "I just think that right now, given the competition in the overall movie marketplace, that actually there's a lot of value in the sequels obviously, because they're known and it takes less in terms of marketing," he said. The sentiment is understandable, especially as the industry's foothold continues to waver, but it fails to recognize that you can't launch a franchise off of something that doesn't exist. If you want "Inside Out 2" to make over a billion dollars at the box office, you have to foster the success of "Inside Out."

Fans of Pixar are undoubtedly excited for "Toy Story 5" heading to theaters later this summer, but this is the fifth installment of a series that started over three decades ago. "Toy Story" was the movie that made me fall in love with the theatrical experience. I had just started kindergarten then. I'll be 36 later this year. In the last few years, Pixar has had plenty of stand-out original stories, with "Soul," "Luca," "Turning Red," and "Elemental" all shining examples of what the company is capable of delivering. But after sending films straight to Disney+ trained a generation of moviegoers to "wait for it to hit streaming," and the theatrical experience becoming more and more cost-prohibitive for families — an all-ages movie needs to be truly special (or based on an insanely popular video game franchise, apparently) to convince families to shell out the big bucks to see it in theaters.

"Hoppers" deserves to be that movie. Audacious, heartfelt, and uproariously funny, "Hoppers" has all the makings of an instant classic for Pixar.