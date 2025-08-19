The Real Reason James Cameron Spent The Last Two Decades Only On Avatar

For fans of director James Cameron's earlier movies like "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," "Aliens," or "Titanic," it's hard not to be frustrated by Cameron's later-career filmography. After "Titanic" was released in 1997, Cameron has only released two movies since: "Avatar" in 2009 and "Avatar: Way of Water" in 2022. The third movie in the franchise, "Avatar: Fire & Ash," is set to release in December this year, with two more "Avatar" sequels after that.

In other words, Cameron has spent most of the past 25 years focused entirely on "Avatar," which is a problem for viewers who don't think the "Avatar" movies are all that good. If you think the franchise is all style and no substance, if you think the movies are too long and the characters too archetypal, it's easy to see why you might echo the common talking point that Cameron is "wasting his life" by dedicating so much of it to his blue alien movies.

But Cameron himself doesn't think of it that way. He's enjoyed making these "Avatar" movies not just because these are stories he wants to tell, but because he thinks they're bringing some good into the world. As he explained in a recent interview with Variety:

"I've justified making 'Avatar' movies to myself for the last 20 years, not based on how much money we made, but on the basis that hopefully it can do some good. It can help connect us. It can help connect us to our lost aspect of ourself that connects with nature and respects nature and all those things. ... Do I think that movies are the answer to our human problems? No, I think they're limited because people sometimes just want entertainment and they don't want to be challenged in that way. I think 'Avatar' is a Trojan horse strategy that gets you into a piece of entertainment, but then works on your brain and your heart a little bit in a way."

Cameron has backed up this do-good attitude by teaming up his "Avatar" marketing team with environmental charities. In the build-up to "The Way of Water," the "Avatar" website featured a page for fans to donate to The Nature Conservancy, a non-profit aimed at protecting ocean habitats and marine wildlife. Combine that with how both "Avatar" movies are basically 3-hour subliminal PSAs for recycling, and it's easy to see his point.