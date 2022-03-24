Finding Nemo's Dentist Office Is A Pixar Easter Egg Gold Mine

Pixar films notoriously take a long time to make — at least four to seven years. The dedicated animators craft settings and characters with meticulous detail. Sometimes, they like to have a little fun and cleverly sneak in some Easter eggs that aren't always easy to find. Occasionally, the Pixar animators reference other films such as "The Shining" carpet in Sid's house from "Toy Story" or the "Vertigo"-style poster at the Dream Productions studio in "Inside Out." There are usually lots of references made to other Pixar films, like Rex from "Toy Story" hidden in WALL-E's truck or the grape soda bottle cap (a brand featured in "Toy Story" during the Buzz Lightyear commercial) that Carl wears in "Up." One Easter egg that is in every Pixar film is the code A113, a nod to the CalArts animation department where the studio's founders took classes.

When "Finding Nemo" splashed on the screen in 2003, it was a massive hit. The tropical marvel tells the story of a nervous clownfish named Marlin searching for his young son, who was captured in the Great Barrier Reef. Nemo is taken to a fish tank inside Phillip Sherman's dentist office with a host of other colorful (and slightly stir-crazy) fish. Since this was one of the few locations set on land instead of the middle of the ocean, the animators packed in as many Easter eggs as they could. Let's take a look at what hidden treasures you can find in this small "Finding Nemo" setting.