A Brilliant 2026 Comedy Is A Hilarious, Guerrilla Remake Of One Of The Best Movies Ever

If a studio were to set out to make one of the most beloved and rewatchable sci-fi movies of all time, fans would be in an uproar. But what if I told you that a brilliant comedy is flying under the radar in theaters right now, and it manages to deliver a guerrilla remake of "Back to the Future" that captures the spirit of the original time travel blockbuster movie while providing a fresh, hilarious take on the material courtesy of two cult favorite Canadian comedians?

We're talking about "Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie," and don't worry if that title doesn't make sense. It's a film adaptation of a TV show called "Nirvanna The Band The Show," which was itself an adaptation of a web series of the same name. The title is a joke in itself, and all you really need to know is that the film continues the exploits of creatives and lifelong best friends Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol, who played fictionalized versions of themselves in a band called "Nirvana the Band." Their goal since 2008 has been to play a show at Toronto's hip venue The Rivoli. Matt is always coming up with some kind of harebrained scheme to get them in the door, while Jay improvises songs on the piano, prompting Matt to add his own spoken word silliness on top of them.

The movie follows the exact same premise of the two shows that preceded it, but their efforts leap into high-concept territory when one of Matt's new schemes accidentally goes wrong (or right?).

Matt thinks they can convince The Rivoli to give them stage time if they pretend to be time travelers showing up in an RV made to look like a time machine. But Matt accidentally creates a real time machine, sending the duo back to 2008, when they were just beginning their entertainment exploits.