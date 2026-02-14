15 Most Rewatchable Sci-Fi Movies Of All Time

Rewatching our favorite films and TV shows can bring us comfort during a difficult time. Revisiting a beloved story or characters can connect us to our pasts where things might have been a little better for us. Plus, along with this feeling of relaxation and stimulation, we're also giving ourselves a sense of control. Despite the horrors persisting in the real world, repeated viewings are an escape where we know that we'll be happy with the results.

When it comes to the science fiction genre, fans can probably name thousands of examples of rewatchable movies. And we're not just talking about the ones that need a rewatch or two to fully unlock all of their secrets. This time around, we're focused on the proven crowd pleasers that even the broader audience beyond the hardcore sci-fi faithful could get into. Basically, if you're looking for a good time at the movies (or during a movie night at home), then these are the most rewatchable sci-fi films to put on over and over again.