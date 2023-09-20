The Fifth Element: How Luc Besson Blatantly Rips Off Plato To Give Us This Sci-Fi Classic

Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element" might be the daffiest Hollywood sci-fi flick ever made (at least until Besson made the even daffier "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" 20 years later). The film had movie-star insurance in Bruce Willis, and the trailers promised a surfeit of futuristic eye candy, but what exactly was this zany-looking movie about?

The film may be visually cluttered (in a mostly good, yet occasionally exhausting way), but its premise is fairly simple. Every 5,000 years, a force of tremendous evil emerges out of space and tries to destroy Earth. Fortunately, an alien race known as the Mondoshawns and a clandestine religious order are in possession of the only weapon that can repel this evil. This weapon consists of four stones which represent the five classical elements of earth, wind, fire, water, and Philip Bailey. Actually, the fifth element is a humanoid named Leelo, and, as embodied by Milla Jovovich, she is a lethal warrior, who, when the time comes, will send the evil packing.

"The Fifth Element" was a passion project for Besson, but when he began writing it at the age of 16, he couldn't crack the story — that is, until he helped his 13-year-old sister out with her homework. Then, suddenly, all became clear.