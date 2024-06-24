Every Ghostbusters Movie, Ranked

The "Ghostbusters" franchise has been kicking around since 1984, thanks to director Ivan Reitman and the comedic bona fides of primary cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis (who also co-wrote the script), with a little help from Ernie Hudson as the blue collar guy who makes it easy for things to be explained to the audience. But the film series lay dormant for nearly 20 years, until Sony Pictures attempted to reboot the entire franchise from scratch in 2016 with Paul Feig's new "Ghostbusters," which would go on to get the subtitle "Answer the Call." More recently, "Ghostbusters" has been given new life, thanks to the nostalgic legacy-quel "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and a new narrative thread following the once-estranged family of the late Egon Spengler.

Among the five total "Ghostbusters" movies released so far, we have a fascinating spectrum of storytelling, both in quality and style. While the original paranormal-infused comedy blockbuster is an undeniable classic that is one of the greatest movies ever made, where do the others land? Though you can likely guess what movie ends up at the top of a "Ghostbusters" franchise ranking, you might be surprised by what ends up on the bottom.

As we cut through all the ectoplasm and bureaucratic red tape New York City has to offer, this is a die-hard "Ghostbusters" fan and lifelong cinephile tossing on a proton pack and neutrona wand to provide a complete ranking of all the "Ghostbusters" movies released so far.