Bill Murray's Ghostbusters Line 'This Chick Is Toast' Is Responsible For Creating New English Slang

In 1997, when 20th Century Fox's "Volcano" inexplicably found itself embroiled in a disaster-movie war with Universal's lava-spewing thriller "Dante's Peak," the studio's marketing department (considered at the time to be the best in Hollywood) hit upon a catchy tagline: "The Coast is Toast." Who didn't want to see Los Angeles reduced to molten rubble by a massive volcano lurking beneath the surface of Wilshire Boulevard's Miracle Mile? (This might sound morbid, but no one was more excited by this prospect than Angelenos.)

Using "toast" as a noun to denote a state of utter ruin was commonplace in '97, but it struck William Safire, The New York Times' "On Language" columnist and former speechwriter for President Richard M. Nixon, as noteworthy. So, in a piece titled "History Is Toast," Safire attempted to chase down the origin of "toast" as a replacement colloquialism for "history." His search, aided by the Oxford English Dictionary research staff, led him to a 1987 St. Petersburg Times story, which featured the sentence "Hey, dude. You're toast, man." He then cited a passage from a George Will column in 1988, and considered the matter settled.

As a faithful reader of Safire's column (and a fan of his prose in general, despite our political differences), I was gobsmacked (a word he never got around to investigating). He should've known that a solitary sentence in the St. Petersburg Times was insufficient to turn "toast" into a verbal phenomenon.

He should've known "toast" was coined by Bill Murray three years prior in Ivan Reitman's "Ghostbusters" ... kind of.