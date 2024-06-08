40 Years Ago, Two Stone Cold '80s Classics Ruled The Box Office At The Same Time

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

1984 was a downright magical year at the movies. The number of titles released in that fateful year that have become classics is downright staggering. Wes Craven's influential horror classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street," Kevin Bacon's breakout hit "Footloose," James Cameron's masterwork "The Terminator," Steven Spielgerg's second Indiana Jones adventure "Temple of Doom," and Eddie Murphy's ridiculously huge blockbuster "Beverly Hills Cop." That's truly just scratching the surface. But 40 years ago in the summer of '84, two all-time cinematic classics premiered on the very same weekend.

While it's difficult to imagine now, director Joe Dante's "Gremlins" was released against director Ivan Reitman's "Ghostbusters." It was Warner Bros. vs. Columbia Pictures, with audiences left to choose between a family-friendly creature feature produced by Steven Spielberg, or a supernatural comedy with some of the world's funniest people at its center. In the end, viewers voted resoundingly in favor of both. It resulted in one of the most remarkable double bills in cinema history, rivaled only perhaps by 2023's release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" which lit the box office on fire, giving us the unforgettable summer of Barbenheimer.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at the fateful weekend in 1984 when "Ghostbusters" and "Gremlins" both arrived at the exact same time. We'll go over how the films came to be, how the landscape of moviegoing was vastly different at that time, what happened when they hit theaters, how they both birthed long-running franchises and what lessons we can learn from them all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?