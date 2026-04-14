Obsession Review: A Confident Crowd-Pleaser With A Killer Lead Performance [Overlook 2026]

The name on every horror fan's lips this festival season has been Curry Barker, part of the sketch comedy duo that's a bad idea and the mind behind the viral sensation, "Milk & Serial." The horror genre, in particular, has been proving time and again that YouTube is the next frontier for scary movies, frequently serving as a jumping-off point for creatives looking to break into the industry. Pair that with the boom of comedians-turned-horror-filmmakers like Jordan Peele and Zach Cregger, and Barker is smack dab in the middle of a Venn diagram for success. Thankfully, his first studio-backed feature, "Obsession," more than proves that he's got the ridiculously twisted goods.

"Teen Wolf" star Michael Johnston stars as Baron aka Bear, a shy, insecure, low-level employee at a musical instrument store who is hopelessly in love with his adorable and confident coworker, Nikki (Inde Navarrette). His best friend Ian (that's a bad idea co-founder Cooper Tomlinson) discourages Bear from asking her out, knowing damn well she's uninterested, but the heart wants what the heart wants, and Bear wants the girl of his dreams. When he completely botches his attempt to shoot his shot, he tries his hand at a $6.99 novelty gift called "One Wish Willow" that claims to grant users one wish. Bear, having learned nothing from the countless tales of curled monkey's paws, wishes that Nikki would love him more than anyone in the world. Be careful what you wish for, indeed, Bear.

While Nikki's love for Bear initially appears to be everything he wished for, that pesky "more than anyone else in the world" caveat quickly distorts into the horrific. Bear's inability to accept that she's just not that into him becomes everyone else's problem, and the result is a full-tilt descent into violent insanity.