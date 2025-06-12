A24's New Horror Films Prove One Thing About The Future Of Scary Movies

If "The Backrooms" wasn't reason enough to see YouTube as a focal point for fresh young talent, then all you have to do is look at what's playing in theaters right now. Danny and Michael Philippou got their start on the online video platform with their channel RackaRacka, and are currently riding the wave of their second theatrically-released horror flick, "Bring Her Back." The pair initially made a splash a few years back with the nasty 2022 possession horror film "Talk to Me," which has been given the greenlight from A24 to move forward with a sequel.

Although I personally believe "Bring Her Back" is a lot of slickly produced yet shallow provocation, it's undeniable that their work has captured people's attention, with /Film's Chris Evangelista heaping praise upon the bleak feel-bad horror flick in his review. YouTube is bursting with a bunch of soulless content, but up and comers with something to say will almost always sneak through the cracks and find an audience. The site is a much different place than it was when I was first discovering it, which can sometimes make me feel like I'm out of touch with what has become popular these days. Some may sneer at the idea of a platform home to Cocomelon and Mr. Beast videos producing a new crop of filmmakers, but just because something is removed from your generation doesn't mean there's no value to its popularity. A24 is incredibly wise to pay attention to what folks are talking about and give these creators an even bigger platform to let their artistry flourish.

Parsons and the Philippou brothers aren't even the first filmmakers to make the leap from YouTube to the big screen. David F. Sandberg, known on YouTube as ponysmasher, expanded upon his eerie "Lights Out" short with a feature-length horror film from Warner Bros., and has since worked on films from the "Conjuring" universe ("Annabelle: Creation"), the former DCEU ("Shazam!"), and the world of video game adaptations ("Until Dawn"). He even still uploads videos teaching valuable filmmaking tips and tricks based on what he's learned. Online film critic Chris Stuckmann had aspirations of being a filmmaker and, after years of his online presence, struck a deal with Neon to distribute his found footage directorial feature debut, "Shelby Oaks."

The best part of all this is some YouTube creators taking the initiative to make horror movies of their own, as is the case with Curry Barker's "Milk & Serial," which you can watch right now for free. The 2024 found footage horror film centers around some YouTube pranksters taking a joke way too far. Produced for $800 (you're reading that right), the hour-long feature is pretty impressive and has a darkly comic mean streak. It's only a matter of time until his ingenuity gets on the radar of a Hollywood higher-up.

Parsons is in some excellent company here, and his collaboration with A24 is only going to get more eyes on his work. But if we're looking at the breadth of how YouTubers can become sensations in Hollywood, we also need to take a look at another horror film from a few years ago.