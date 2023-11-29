The Scariest Movie Of 2023 Isn't In Theaters – It's On YouTube

I'm not going to tell you what "The Oldest View" is about, because I think its plot and reveals are best discovered at their own pace. I will say that it's found footage horror, told from the POV of a YouTube content creator who finds something inexplicable in an isolated spot of wilderness, and that it feels distinctly like the kind of horror tale that could only be cooked up by someone who grew up in the age of the internet. Its fascinations and interests are remarkably Gen Z, but relayed with such confidence that even us older folks can't help by gripped. (If you don't want to feel like you've done nothing with your life, don't look up Parsons' age.) And while I generally encourage you to watch all media on the biggest screen you own, I watched all three episodes of "The Oldest View" on my phone, in bed, and in the dark, and I highly suggest you do the same. It only adds to the ambience, to the sense that you're truly watching something found, the footage of someone who went a few steps too far toward something he should have avoided at all costs.

There's a remarkable scope to "The Oldest View," which is full of moments that will leave you wondering how anyone could've pulled this off. The scares are patient, eschewing the familiar whenever possible and leaning hard into sliding under your skin and chafing against your bones. The whole vibe — dark, deliberately paced, powered by the human fascination with taking just one more look — is eerie and relatable and troubling. The sense of being trapped is palpable. "The Oldest View" often plays like a more approachable "Skinamarink," with those stomach-churning vibes grafted onto a more inherently relatable storyline. It's something special. And if filmmakers like Kane Parsons represent the next generation of horror directors, the genre has never been in better hands.

