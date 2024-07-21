Shelby Oaks Review: A Stellar Supernatural Mystery That Reframes Found Footage Horror [Fantasia Fest 2024]

There's an expression that gets tossed around the entertainment industry that says "Every movie is a miracle." It's a way to express that even with corporate backing, massive budgets, celebrity casting, and a stellar crew, moviemaking is so difficult that it's a miracle that a movie ever comes to fruition. This goes double if not triple for those working outside of the studio system. YouTube film enthusiast-turned-filmmaker Chris Stuckmann is one of those miracle stories, a guy from Ohio who managed to translate making videos about movies in his bedroom to directing the most-funded horror film in Kickstarter history and nabbing a distribution deal from Neon in the process.

"Shelby Oaks" is Stuckmann's directorial feature debut, a film he's been developing for the better part of a decade. The story is centered on a woman named Mia (Camille Sullivan), the sister of paranormal investigator Riley (Sarah Durn) who has been missing for 12 years. Riley's team, The Paranormal Paranoids, has become a major topic of interest for online sleuths and journalists, and Mia agrees to participate in a documentary about her quest to find her missing sister and the dreadful circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Immediately, "Shelby Oaks" feels as if it's heading toward becoming the rightful successor to "Lake Mungo," but then something happens in the middle of filming the documentary that forces all involved to answer the question found footage movies spend their entire runtime — do you think we should put the camera down?

From this moment forward, "Shelby Oaks" completely reframes what is possible in found footage horror, and becomes one of the most unique horror films of the year.