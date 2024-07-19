The Incredible True Story Of How The Most Successful Horror Movie In Kickstarter History Landed A Theatrical Release

When Australian filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou first announced that their film "Talk to Me" would be coming out through A24, there were a lot of folks who thought "Who?" but just as many (if not more) who thought, "RackaRacka got an A24 deal?!" As the American monoculture continues to splinter thanks to the internet, niche fandoms can thrive beyond what appeals to general audiences. This also means that folks who find fame outside of the typical pathways through Hollywood can make a name for themselves without having to answer to a studio system.

For the last 15 years, YouTube creator and film enthusiast Chris Stuckmann has been one of the most viewed film creators on the streaming platform. He first launched a series of short-form movie reviews called "Quick Movie Reviews," before expanding to longer-form videos. It's hard to imagine, but back in 2009, there weren't many folks reviewing films through YouTube. I should know, as Stuckmann and I are only a few years apart in age, and I began writing about films that same year.

Stuckmann truly got into the YouTube film review space on the ground floor and was able to incorporate reviewing television shows, anime, and video games. A born and raised Ohioan, Stuckmann had also dabbled in homemade moviemaking as a teenager — but as anyone from the Midwest can attest, most of us grow up under the impression that Hollywood dreams are beyond our reach. YouTube was a way for him to circumvent the geographical limitations, and he quickly curated a massive following.

This following also helped him raise enough money on Kickstarter for his debut directorial feature, "Shelby Oaks," to become the most-funded horror movie in the platform's history. It's also the fifth most-funded film period and the highest to not be affiliated with an established celebrity name or popular existing IP.

And he did it all from his family's home in Ohio.