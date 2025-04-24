Until Dawn Director David F. Sandberg Had To Convince His Colleagues To Attempt In-Camera Special Effects [Exclusive]

Ever since the advent of CGI, genre movies — sci-fi, fantasy, and horror films, in particular — have enjoyed an exponential leap forward in terms of their ability to depict all manner of imaginative places and beings. To be clear, the work that goes into creating everything from "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" to "Dune: Part Two" is considerable, whether or not the majority of the work is being done with computers. It's certainly true that the actual work that digital artists, animators, rotoscopers and the like do is hard to grasp in layman's terms; just look at a comment section for any given trailer for an upcoming blockbuster, and you'll see some form of "the CGI looks so bad" sentiment, posted by someone who assumes that these effects are done with little more than a few mouse clicks and keystrokes. One of the drawbacks of filmmaking becoming so dependent on digital artistry is that the discussions of and descriptions for the work are still too obtuse for the average person.

Advertisement

However, another major drawback for the mass exodus to digital effects is that the practice, seen generally as a cost-saving measure by producers (whether or not that's actually true, and whether or not the digital artists are being paid fairly), has led to near-obsolescence of old-school methods of visual effects. Aspects of the effects world that used to be ubiquitous, such as matte paintings and miniature model-making, are now a dying art.

One aspect that's managed to survive, thankfully, is the art of prosthetic special effects makeup, especially when it comes to gore gags in horror films. Although it's possible to enhance a kill with digital effects, the visceral impact of having something physical in-camera that an audience can see can't be denied, and numerous horror filmmakers (not to mention fans) have sung the praises of practical effects for decades now. Yet practical blood and gore are only part of the horror filmmaker's toolbox, and a lot of the other tools have gone unused for years now. Fortunately, David F. Sandberg, director of this month's spook-a-blast "Until Dawn," made an effort to include a number of inventive in-camera special effects in the film, and as he told me in a recent interview, it required a little bit of explaining in order to convince his colleagues that these techniques were the best way to go.

Advertisement