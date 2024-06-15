Dune 2's Harkonnen Spice Harvester Required Massive Machinery For Practical Effects

As we officially hit summer, Denis Villeneuve's 2024 sequel "Dune: Part Two" remains one of the best films of 2024. The way Villeneuve managed to translate Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel to the big screen was nothing short of extraordinary, and as anyone who has seen it will tell you, a big part of the reason for the movie's success is because of the truly gigantic sense of scope the filmmaking team was able to bring to the story. In a cinematic landscape where some high-profile blockbuster movies and TV shows are being shot on green screens or in The Volume, the "Dune" films' reliance on using as many practical effects as possible in camera is actually palpable, as opposed to merely a publicity talking point.

In "The Art and Soul of Dune: Part Two," producer Tanya Lapointe and co-writer Stefanie Broos take readers behind the scenes of the film's production and chronicles several of the ways Villeneuve and his collaborators were able to physically achieve the staggering scale of the action scenes that take place on the fictional world of Arrakis. That includes one of the best scenes in the movie, when Paul Atredies (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) participate in a daring attack on a Harkonnen spice harvester, use the giant machine's legs as a shield against an enemy ornithopter, blast the flying vehicle with a rocket launcher, and ultimately help the Fremen blow the whole harvester to smithereens.

According to the book, the film's special effects supervisor Gerd Netzer was responsible for heading up the team that engineered, tested, and operated the harvester's huge (practical) legs for the scene, which the crew lovingly referred to as "Gerd's Legs." Here's how they did it.