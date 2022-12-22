Avatar: The Way Of Water's VFX Supervisors Discuss Creating The Film's Water And Wildlife [Exclusive Interview]

Since both of you are jointly responsible for the majority of the ocean elements of this film, was it daunting to have to work for a man who's literally a deep sea diver, who's been down there multiple times?

Bodapatti: Yes, yes. You had to make sure that either what you showed him that was computer graphics generated was just perfect, it needed to be very convincing, he says, "Okay, I buy it," or you needed to show reference that convinced him. There was no making up something on the fly. You had to be very, very sure, and this just goes beyond even water. Anything you show him, he's a very involved filmmaker. He knows what he wants. So for everything, we shot reference and we just made sure it just lined up perfectly to something we normally see outside.

You shot reference?

Bodapatti: Tons!

What was that about?

Bodapatti: Everything. From super cheap stuff. Like me and Alex, another effects supervisor, went down to the beach and shot ... you know the shot where Neytiri picks Tuk off the Ikran and she puts her down? That was my feet for the simulations from the sand because I was the smallest person that we could find to get the footprints. From something as cheap [as that]. We just popped down to the beach all the time. But we are also very close to Stone Street Studios where Jim is stationed and we have ability to shoot some stuff. We shot rain elements. We've shot reference for rain, we've shot reference for fire, like big elaborate flame throwers, and at the Manhattan Beach Lightstorm office, there's tons of reference we've shot.

Nixon: Yeah. And look, that's, at least for the effects department, that is what makes Weta special is how much, regardless of what film you're making, how important it is to base it in reality because that's what people see. You see a film and you can recognize, "Hey, that's what water looks like, I've seen that before." And the only way that you see that is by being able to create what you see. So we tell our artists all the time, specifically living in a place like New Zealand where you can't drive anywhere without seeing a body of water or the ocean or a bay, to get out there and film reference. What actually happens when a boat is planing over water? What actually happens when your feet are on the sand and it's a calm day? What happens when it's stormy and there's a storm that's 10 kilometers off in the distance, and what do those waves look like? Recreate it. That's where you start. And if you can start in that reality, then you can start to bend whatever Jim needs it to look like.

So for us, it was pretty inspiring to have someone who really understands what we do. You don't get that often — when someone really understands visual effects and they understand how to use it properly. So when you're having those discussions and you're showing him work and he is going, "That's not what this looks like, let's discuss what's actually happening in this shot," the artists pick up on that immediately. I think that becomes the language where it's not guessing. The artists aren't making guesses. They're not creatively going, "Well, I need to tweak this." They're going, "Nope, here's my reference. Here's what this looks like. Hey, Jim gave me a note. I don't know exactly what that looks like. Do we have reference for this or should I go out and shoot it?"

I mean, we had an artist on [Bodapatti's] team that ... we were specifically doing crying bubbles underneath the water. And he went out there with his camera, he sat there, he did the motion, he did the crying bubbles and said, "Pavani, is this what this looks like?" We showed it to Jim. Jim goes, "That's perfect." And it's his reference. He filmed it and then he went there and recreated it in CG. Within our department in effects at Weta, that's what makes our work look so good, because we always base things in reality. Then that allows us to then bend the need of reality because you're making a film and you got to make it look the way that the director wants it.

Bodapatti: That is usually a critical step in our process with Jim, is when a shot is turned over, we ask, "Well, what is it supposed to look like? Do you have an image in mind? A place in mind?" And he will give us a two liner. We'll go out and make sure, it could be some open source reference or something we shot, and we show it to him to say, "Is this what you meant?" "Oh, yes."

Once he approves, most of our presentations in the early days is a picture and picture [presentation]. We'll show the reference along with our simulation, or it could be even textures on a character, we shot something to just see what the pore detail looks like. But basing ourselves in physical reality is a big part of our visual effects process at Weta FX.

One of my favorite shots is this simple moment of Kiri looking at this hole in the sand underneath the water. Was any of that real or...?

Bodapatti: We're never going to break down the shots. You tell me.

Well, I'll just say it punched me in the gut as an uncanny sight, like: "That's real!" It brought me back to my childhood of being on vacation. This is what I would do as a kid, stare under the water at the sand.

Nixon: The same thing as well is trying to get caustics. That's something that you maybe take for granted that we put a lot of work into exactly how are we going to get caustics to render on sand and [stuff] like that, so it looks like you're on an island or in a tropical place. That's all part of how you put the shot together, whether it's live-action or not, that's something that exists in reality that we can completely create in CG if we need to. If Jim has live photography that he really loves, we'll never take that away from a director. [If he] goes, "That's what I want. I've already filmed it. Give that to me." Perfect. But if he goes, "I need you to recreate that because it allows me to push and pull based on the characters, or I want to do it from a little bit of a different angle," we can do that as well.

Bodapatti: And we can match it seamlessly. We can recreate it if needed.