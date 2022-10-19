E.T.'s Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Reflects On That Halloween Scene And Creating A Timeless Classic [Exclusive Interview]

I like to champion E.T. as a low-key Halloween movie, because it is set around there. It really does capture the spirit of the holiday and that kind of childhood magic of Halloween. Could you talk about figuring out the costumes for the characters in that sequence? How did Gertie and E.T. become a ghost at the same time, and the mom in the cat costume?

The ghost was pretty easy. In fact, it might have been in the script, right? Because you needed something that could cover the entire being of E.T. so that he wasn't exposed. And at the same time, you could cover Gertie so that the mother and other people could be confused as to what was under that white sheet. And again, a ghost in a sheet [has been] a classic child's Halloween costume for decades and decades and decades. So it sort of speaks to nothing too current or weird. Very, very traditional in a sense. And I think from there, we just expanded.

I think in the script, too, Gertie says she wants to be a cowgirl. That's what she really wants to be. And that was near and dear to my heart because when I was a child, that was modeled off of a costume that my mother had made for me. And then the boys getting into those ghoulie, whatever, monster-y [costumes]. [laughs] And they're very, very homemade. They're not store bought, and [that] expanded into the world of the kids on the street, which is one of the most magical shots of the movie, really, where you see all these creatures and all those little nods and winks to other movies. And him passing Yoda, which is just brilliant.

I can't remember exactly Mary's cat thing. I think it was an extension more of her personality — how she's this very divorced mom, lots of stuff going on, trying to raise these children pretty much alone. And I think it was her moment to kick out of that and be like, "Look at me, I can be cute and sexy and all that at the same time." And the boys, I remember them just kind of looking at her like, "Huh? Mom?" And no one knows where she disappeared to on that night. Pretty hard to say. We never really follow up.

But there's also an element in the Halloween part and in the whole movie where children have the capability of noticing when their parent isn't watching and going into their own little imaginary, or in their case, real world, which is really, really wonderful.