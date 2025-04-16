Why Until Dawn's Record-Breaking Video Game Writers Aren't Credited For The Movie

Any veteran of the film and television industry is well aware that getting credit for one's work can be a long, confusing, and frustratingly bizarre process. While some credits are fairly cut-and-dried — it's not too difficult for actors to be recognized for their appearances, since they can be clearly seen — the behind-the-scenes folks involved in making film and television can potentially be rendered invisible, as far as official credits go. When it comes to writers attempting to gain credit for their work, they have it the hardest of anyone. That process of arbitration for writing credit, particularly when the rules of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are involved, can be so protracted and mysterious that, in some cases, the people who end up with the final credit can be debated.

This game of musical chairs with regards to credit (and with it, such important perks like visibility and financial royalties) has only extended to other forms of media as the IP craze that Hollywood has been on for the last decade and change continues. For instance, although the Marvel Cinematic Universe still enjoys a large amount of success, it has always had issues concerning giving the creators of the comic books themselves proper credit for the films adapted from their work. The adaptation of video games into films has a similar issue, too. Yet this isn't a mere black and white problem, for while artists who were involved with a work should get their due credit, it's become common for sequels, spin-offs, remakes and adaptations to end up having little resemblance to that original work, meaning that the people more primarily responsible for this new version should get the lion's share of credit.

It's precisely this problem that's facing this month's film version of "Until Dawn," a cinematic iteration of a video game of the same name that was released in 2015. As filmmaker Ted Geoghegan pointed out on BlueSky, the game's writers are not receiving any credit for the movie version. Yet, as screenwriter C. Robert Cargill and others have pointed out in response, this is common practice, frustrating as it may be. Furthermore, in this particular instance of "Until Dawn," it's hard to say just how much credit the game's writers should be getting for a film that deviates a great deal from that original game. As one can see, there are a lot of factors and nuances involved, meaning there's no easy solution to this long-standing issue.