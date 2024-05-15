Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Looks Utterly Wild Without Special Effects

When 20th Century Fox began production on the first "Planet of the Apes" film, they enlisted special effects makeup artist John Chambers to help transform actors like Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter, Maurice Evans, and James Whitmore into anthropomorphic apes. Chambers was already famous for having perfected Spock's Vulcan ears on "Star Trek," but a society of intelligent apes who were capable of communicating was like something straight out of "The Twilight Zone." Rather than create ape masks, Chambers instead crafted individual prosthetic pieces to be applied in sections, allowing the actors to emote with their own facial muscles — a technique that revolutionized the art of special effects makeup.

Now, over 50 years later, the intelligent apes have traded practical makeup prosthetics in favor of breathtaking and realistic digital artistry. When it comes to 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," /Film's Larry Fried declared, "There is simply no greater digitally-realized character than Caesar (Andy Serkis), cinema's first-ever photorealistic leading ape and one of modern filmmaking's most complex and challenging characters." 13 years later, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is taking things a step further, incorporating multiple apes of different species with their own emotional arcs and utilizing Wētā FX's state-of-the-art technological advancements.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is a lush, beautiful action/adventure film with remarkably realistic animals, but it's seeing the footage of the actors performing before any digital manipulation that truly showcases what an impressive accomplishment these films are. Actors completely transform their bodies, faces, and voices to assist with the believability of the apes instead of relying on the CGI that will be added in post-production. The results are utterly wild, and double as the greatest argument against AI "art."