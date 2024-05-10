Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Is The Greatest Argument Against AI 'Art'

Earlier this week, the Apple corporation released a commercial for its upcoming iPad Pro product. The commercial itself was less a positive demonstration of the new iPad and more of a sadistically gleeful ode to the encroaching dominance of the tech industry: in the spot, objects of human creativity are crushed into oblivion, and it's then revealed that the iPad has replaced all of what has just been decimated.

The commercial immediately came under criticism on social media, so much so that Apple had to issue a public apology a day later. While the ad is undeniably awful, the widespread, vitriolic backlash it received feels like a bubble bursting, as the ad's subtext seems to be the same core concept at the heart of generative AI programs: replace as many human beings as possible, at any cost.

Generative AI is undeniably a morally suspect and corrupt technology, seeing as how it needs to plagiarize the work of millions in order to function at all. Even if it didn't, it would still be incredibly distasteful; not only is the tech borne out of laziness (not to mention jealousy at those who've spent years honing a skill), but the end products always look barely passable, with too many uncanny valleys and the like making their output displeasing to the eye.

Fortunately, you can protest generative AI without needing to fully become a Luddite, for there are many examples of great, actual art that uses a mixture of high-tech and human creativity for motion pictures. One of those examples is in theaters now: "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," a film that couldn't have been made as great as it is without a collaboration between computers and humans.