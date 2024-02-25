What The Planet Of The Apes Movies Look Like Before Special Effects

When considering the greatest innovations in visual effects on film, there are few franchises that have done more for the medium than the rebooted "Planet of the Apes" trilogy (soon to be quadrilogy with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"). While plenty of modern blockbusters use visual effects to create expansive worlds and larger-than-life creatures, "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was the first to ground them in a human-animal hybrid protagonist and their emotional journey. There is simply no greater digitally-realized character than Caesar, (Andy Serkis) cinema's first-ever photorealistic leading ape and one of modern filmmaking's most complex and challenging characters.

Caesar's rise from the son of a science experiment to an exalted leader is as heartfelt as it is harrowing, a story of balanced leadership and immense sacrifice amidst turmoil and violence. The fact that all of this is built using digital, humanoid apes — not to mention some of the most seamlessly crafted digital environments films of this scale — is a testament to the talents of both an incredible cast and the many extraordinary artists at Wētā FX (formerly Wētā Digital). Their processes are meticulous but also fascinating, a blend of anthropology and art through which a single shot can take months to execute. By looking back at a scattering of scenes across the franchise's three core entries, one can get but a glimpse into how they pulled off this remarkable trilogy of cinematic achievements.