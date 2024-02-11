It Was Earth All Along In The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Super Bowl Trailer

If you hate every chimp you see, from chimpan-A to chimpan-Z, then you'll definitely want to look away from the Super Bowl trailer for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." Director Wes Ball's follow-up to the critically acclaimed prequel trilogy picks up long after the fall of the human empire and the reign of Caesar, focusing on new protagonist Noa (Owen Teague) as he finds himself brought into conflict with evolved ape leader Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand).

Enough time has passed on Earth that there's little left of human civilization aside from crumbling, greenery-covered ruins, and the events of the prequel trilogy have been largely lost to time. Noa, for example, has no idea who Caesar is, while to others he's become almost a religious figure. "You're seeing the influence and the evolution of what Caesar left," Durand told Empire earlier this year, explaining that Proximus Caesar is so named because "Caesar" is the highest position in ape society. "And, like in every morsel of human history, there's always some type of tyrant who comes along and scares everyone into believing them."

Meanwhile, we poor humans have been rendered mute and feral generations ago by the same virus that gave the apes their intelligence, and we're being hunted down like animals. On the bright side, we don't have to worry about washing dishes or paying taxes anymore. Maybe the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes isn't so bad.