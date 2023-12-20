An Attempt To Decipher The Timeline Of The Planet Of The Apes Franchise

By now, "Planet of the Apes" fans have made peace with the fact that, despite representing one of the longest-running and widely influential franchises ever made, these simian stories aren't typically considered a frontrunner for the best or most successful franchises in cinema history. The spotlight inevitably goes to more traditional picks, and it's easy to figure out why. The "Apes" movies don't have a sexy "hook" (which is ironic, given the 1968 original stars Charlton Heston and Linda Harrison wearing an absolute minimum of clothing for most of the runtime) compared to most others, opting for a much nerdier, more thoughtful, and eminently pessimistic approach to sci-fi. Those of us who'd consider ourselves initiated in this club, however, would say those are the fundamental reasons that make "Planet of the Apes" so great and so idiosyncratic, at the same time.

Then again, maybe the relatively insular nature of the series can be explained elsewhere. For obsessives like ourselves (and, let's face it, that's exactly what you are if you clicked on an article titled, "An Attempt to Decipher The Timeline of The Planet of the Apes Franchise"), much of the "Apes" appeal is that the unique property can't resist thoroughly downer endings, razor-sharp social commentary, and a penchant for twisting official canon into knots to keep the sequels coming. It's that last part, however, that requires a bit of a deep dive.

With the upcoming "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" due to arrive in 2024 and most recently answering a longstanding question about when exactly it will be set (a whopping 300 years after the ending of 2017's "War," according to Empire), we're taking the opportunity to untangle decades of confusing continuity and decipher the official timeline of "Planet of the Apes" franchise.