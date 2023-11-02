Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer Breakdown: Those Darned Apes Are Back And Dirtier Than Ever

Rejoice, "Apes" fans! Few would've ever thought that the new "Planet of the Apes" movies could possibly come close to the highs of the original series of films. Well, 2017's epic "War for the Planet of the Apes" brought the trilogy to a stirring end, closing the book on the ape leader Caesar's story (brought to life magnificently by Andy Serkis and countless VFX artists) and leaving fans to wonder if 20th Century Studios would dare to make more stories set within this same continuity ... or simply reboot it all over again, wiping the slate clean and giving themselves full rein to do whatever they want next. Now we know, courtesy of the new trailer and synopsis for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." In fact, just check out the synopsis below:

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Have we looped all the way back around to the futuristic timeline of the 1968 original? If not, the host of new details layered throughout the post-apocalyptic world teased in this footage makes it seem very close to catching up. It's a rare thing for a franchise trailer to whip fans of the original property into a frenzy right alongside newcomers, but that sure feels like the case here. Let's dive right into our "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" trailer breakdown.