Why Caesar Actor Andy Serkis Didn't Return For Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

After the newest "Planet of the Apes" trilogy wrapped up in 2017 with director Matt Reeves' stunning, Biblical epic "War for the Planet of the Apes," fans were left with two pressing questions. One, why the heck wasn't Andy Serkis ever recognized by the Oscars for his genuinely award-worthy performance as Caesar? Secondly, would the actor ever return for future movies down the line, despite the fact that Caesar meets a heartbreaking but poignant end by the conclusion of the film? There's precedent within this franchise for actors once again taking the lead role in subsequent sequels as a different character, of course — look no further than Roddy McDowall starring in the original "Planet of the Apes" and "Escape from the Planet of the Apes" as the chimpanzee Cornelius before coming back in "Conquest" and eventually "Battle" to play the role of Cornelius' son and Caesar.

So why not keep the tradition going, from one Caesar to the next?

Alas, that wasn't meant to be with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." But in the newest issue of Empire magazine, "Kingdom" director Wes Ball revealed that a Serkis reunion wasn't the pipe dream some may have thought it was. In a bittersweet irony, however, it seems that the actor's incredible performance and screen presence actually worked against him, in a way. According to Ball:

"We talked about it, for sure. Like, 'Could you play another ape character?' I entertained that thought for a long time, because I thought it would be f***ing cool. And Matt [Reeves] would always say, 'Andy is the best actor I've ever worked with.'