Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Director Wanted To Make Sure The Film Had A 'Little Bit Of Star Wars'
Nobody needs a refresher course on just how influential the original "Planet of the Apes" movies were, but the most recent trilogy of movies has become a popular pick among cinephiles as one of the most underappreciated blockbuster franchises in recent years. The incredible VFX work feels seamless, Andy Serkis' performance as the ape leader Caesar is nothing short of Oscar-worthy, and the dystopian story threaded throughout the trilogy stands tall as a fantastic addition to the lore of the sci-fi series. So when word first came down that "The Maze Runner" director Wes Ball would attempt to pick up where they left off with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," fans seemed torn between excitement and healthy skepticism.
Consider any fears long gone in the wake of the film's first teaser trailer, which hinted at another epic adventure taking place generations after the events of "War for the Planet of the Apes." Since tone is always difficult to pin down from marketing alone, where any amount of footage can be edited in a way to suggest one genre or another, Ball has now attempted to give audiences a better idea of what to expect from this latest sequel. In a new interview with Empire, the filmmaker opened up about what he felt the "Apes" movies needed in order to switch things up a bit and keep it fresh:
"When I first started on it, I said, 'I feel like 'Apes' needs a little bit of 'Star Wars.' It's all still very grounded in reality, but it is essentially a quest narrative. Our main character — the young, impressionable Noa [Owen Teague] — meets characters along the way and becomes awakened as he winds up in a place that will test him, and he ultimately becomes his true self."
'We haven't kiddified it'
So, how much do you want to bet that director Wes Ball knows just how, uh, passionate fans can be on social media these days? Almost immediately after invoking "Star Wars" to describe his latest movie, the filmmaker goes out of his way to reassure potential viewers, "We haven't kiddified it, or Disneyfied it, if I'm allowed to say that! But we have brought a younger spirit to it." That spirit might very well come through main characters like the ape Noa (who, as many are speculating, may or may not be a direct descendant of Caesar) and the young human character portrayed by Freya Allen, who, based on the trailer, seem destined to cross paths. Still, Ball goes on to hold up the 2006 Mel Gibson film "Apocalypto" as a source of inspiration, as well, so we're safely expecting a film that will feel right at home with the existential musings of the rest of the series.
Another big question mark hanging over "Kingdom" is when, exactly, this story takes place. The official synopsis details that this is set "set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign," which Ball echoes here:
"I wanted to do a big leap forward in time. It's significant enough that Caesar is still a spirit in the movie, but most of his living relatives are not in this picture. If the last three movies were the Stone Age, here we get to see what happens when they enter the Bronze Age."
That seems to jibe with the more talkative, clothes-wearing, and slightly more advanced apes on display in the trailer. Either way, consider us intrigued by whatever Ball has up his sleeves here. "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" comes to theaters on May 24, 2024.