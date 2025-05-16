Bring Her Back Review: The Feel-Bad Horror Movie Of 2025 Will Make You Squirm

The feel-bad movie of the year, "Bring Her Back" is so unapologetically disturbing that I wonder how a more casual moviegoer might react to it ... if they're brave enough to see it at all. The latest bit of venom from twin Australian filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou feels like the complete opposite of their breakout hit "Talk To Me." When I reviewed that film at Sundance, I commented that the vibes it was throwing off reminded me of the early work of Sam Raimi. It clearly had more of a budget than Raimi's iconic "The Evil Dead," but it featured a similar spook-a-blast tone. In other words, "Talk To Me" was fun even when it was being scary. There's no fun to be had with "Bring Her Back." While there are a handful of moments that might result in intentional laughs (the Philippous clearly have a twisted sense of humor), the atmosphere here is so ominous and unsettling that you'll find yourself squirming in your seat. If "Talk To Me" had Raimi vibes, "Bring Her Back" recalls the days of the brutal New French Extremity. It's not quite as gore-soaked as, say, "Martyrs," but it has the same kind of attitude.

"We don't want to be scared of something that's a horror movie. We want to embrace that it's a horror film, and be proud of making a horror film," Danny Philippou says in press notes for "Bring Her Back," and I think that might be the secret to the Philippous success. Many filmmakers seem almost embarrassed to admit they've made a horror film (I've even seen some folks involved with recent box office hit "Sinners" try to claim it's not really a horror movie, even though it very much is). Horror is a consistently popular genre, and yet it also feels dirty and shameful. To admit you like horror is to admit there's something wrong with you, at least according to some people.

So these days, we get a lot of horror-adjacent films made by people who claim what they've really made is a serious drama with supernatural stuff acting as a metaphor for grief or trauma. And "Bring Her Back" could've easily fallen into these trappings, since death and grief are very much at the center of the narrative. And yet, the film is overloaded with horrific, ghastly horror movie moments — some mysterious grainy VHS tapes showcasing what can only be described as torture-filled rituals keep popping up, and there's a moment of pure body horror that had my audience groaning in chorus. I really don't want to oversell this thing, because the fact of the matter is that "Bring Her Back" is not for everyone. There will be people completely turned off by what this film is selling. But if you can get in tune with the movie's nasty wavelengths, you'll witness more proof that the Philippous are horror filmmakers who really know what they're doing.

