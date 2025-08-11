The Best Performance In Weapons Deserves An Oscar Nomination (We're Completely Serious)

Madigan's Gladys, or Aunt Gladys as she's known to young Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher), the only kid from the class who didn't disappear, is the film's villain, and the character is thoroughly scary and detestable. Sporting garish makeup and colorful clothing, she sticks out like a sore thumb and makes any situation awkward and weird. She also has the ability to bend people to her will. Not only has she abducted these kids, but she also has Alex's poor parents under her spell, and in one of the most upsetting scenes in the film, she forces Alex to watch as she makes his parents stab themselves in the face, repeatedly, with forks. She's trying to prove a point: she can do whatever she wants to Alex's parents, and she will, unless he's willing to follow her rules and keep her dark secrets.

Madigan's work in the role is delightfully twisted — she hits all the right notes to make Gladys a supremely scary movie monster. But perhaps even more interesting are the nuanced touches of humanity Madigan brings to the role. Gladys is sick and dying (it's not clear how old she is, but at one point, she lies and says that Alex's parent have "consumption," indicating she's pretty damn old and doesn't realize people don't really come down with that disease anymore). At one point in the film, Alex spots Gladys laying on the floor of a bedroom, sickly and wasted away, her wig removed, her body shriveled. She looks very tired and very weak, and offers a sort of explanation as to why she's doing what she's doing: she wants to get better.

This is, of course, a selfish desire — she's willing to hurt and even kill people if it means she can live a little longer. But Madigan is so good here that she manages to make Gladys almost seem sympathetic in this moment. We can't condone what she's doing, but we understand why she's doing it. I wouldn't call Madigan's performance "subtle" exactly, but she manages to make her villain more layered than you might expect. At the same time, we also hate how wicked this witch so, and we relish the film's hilariously violent grand finale in which the missing kids revolt, chase Gladys down, and literally rip her apart.