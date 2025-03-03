Body Horror Just Took Home An Oscar For The First Time In Almost 40 Years

The Academy Award for Best Makeup is one of the youngest Oscars. It was first handed out in 1981, one year after the Academy took heat for not having a specific award that could recognize Christopher Tucker's remarkable work for David Lynch's "The Elephant Man." Really, though, there had been mounting pressure on the Academy to honor makeup effects since the early 1970s, when Dick Smith helped Marlon Brando become Don Vito Corleone in "The Godfather" and transformed young Linda Blair into a demon in "The Exorcist."

The first Oscar for Best Makeup went to the great Rick Baker for "An American Werewolf in London," and it felt like validation for horror fans the world over. Our genre would probably never be deemed worthy of major Oscars, but here was a category that it would likely own for decades to come, because no one was doing more revolutionary work in this field than geniuses like Smith and Baker.

While genre films have always performed well in this category, the branch of the Academy tasked with singling out excellence in makeup effects has always been a tad squeamish. This is why gore maestros like Tom Savini and Greg Nicotero have never been nominated, while Rob Bottin has been nominated only once without winning. For gorehounds, the last time the Oscars got it right was in 1986, when Chris Walas and Stephan Dupuis took home the Best Makeup Oscar for their fierce, frightening, disgusting and ultimately heartbreaking work for David Cronenberg's "The Fly."

It's been a long, long wait, but the 97th Academy Awards did the right thing and reminded the world that splatter is a vital art form by handing the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar to Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli magnificently goopy practical f/x for Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance."