The David Lynch Movie Every Single Child Should Watch

When I learned yesterday afternoon via a flood of texts that David Lynch had died, I felt unmoored from reality. Though the longtime smoker's recent disclosure of his emphysema diagnosis forced us to consider a world sans further surrealistic excursions from the sui generis filmmaker, I still couldn't get it in my head that an artist this vital and boundlessly inventive was mortal. Given that I was in the middle of writing an appreciation of the just-passed Bob Uecker, I didn't have the psychic space to adjust to this new reality. But before I plunged back into the sardonic brilliance of Uecker's Harry Doyle in "Major League," I gave myself a moment. And in that moment, as I fought back tears in the middle of a public library, I placed myself back on that couch, sick as a dog, watching "The Elephant Man."

It had been decades since I'd last watched "The Elephant Man," but I could still summon up the memory of that nightmarish opening sequence where John Merrick's mother is attacked by a herd of elephants. Was I supposed to regard this incident as responsible for Merrick's deformities? Lightly hallucinating myself, I was probably more befuddled than terrified; I do know that I'd never seen a studio movie pull anything this strange before, which bought my attention for at least another ten minutes.

In the film's first conventionally staged scene, we're guided through a freak show from the perspective of Dr. Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins), who's curious to see why police officers have been called to shut down one of the exhibits. The ambitious surgeon learns that an attraction called The Elephant Man is the cause of the stir. When he learns that this creature is so malformed as to be considered indecent for public viewing, he returns later to pay the beast's owner handsomely for a private showing.

Lynch masterfully treats Treves' visit as a suspense set piece, with the handler leading the doctor through a dark corridor and into a room, which slowly comes aglow with firelight to reveal Merrick in all his unspeakable ugliness. Lynch pushes in on Hopkins, who, rather than gasp, sheds a tear. He is moved by the condition of this man, and, we presume, wants to help him.

The viewer doesn't get a proper introduction to Merrick until a half-hour into the movie, by which point we've seen him put on display for the gawking edification of Treves' colleagues and exploited anew by a hospital orderly. After such a prolonged build-up, the Merrick we've imagined winds up being way more monstrous than the one whose appearance elicits a bloodcurdling scream from an unsuspecting nurse – at least, that's how it felt to me on that couch. From that moment forward, I was as riveted by "The Elephant Man" as I had been during the trench run finale of "Star Wars."