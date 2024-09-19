There Is Only One Real Contender For The Greatest Body Horror Movie Of All Time

David Cronenberg's "The Fly" is undoubtedly his masterpiece, a perfect blend of body horror, science fiction, psychological torture, and a biting dissection of humans destroyed by their own hubris. Jeff Goldblum shines as the brilliant scientist Dr. Seth Brundle, who uses himself as a test subject on a teleportation device, unknowingly using it at the same time a fly flew into the device. The result is Brundle's DNA merging with the fly, transforming him into a gooey, gross, and downright disturbing creature. But what makes "The Fly" so incredible is that this transformation progresses over time, and the people around him who love him (and we as the audience) are forced to watch his body give over to the inevitable.

It's like watching a car crash in slow motion, if that car crash featured ears falling off, barfing up obscene amounts of liquid, or the nightmare of birthing a maggot. The monstrous metamorphosis happens in tandem with Brundle's psychological deterioration, so "The Fly" isn't just a gross body horror film, it's also a character study of a man obsessed with playing God.

Chris Walas' special effects were groundbreaking at the time, but still hold up as some of the best in cinema history even today. As he becomes more fly than man, Dr. Brundle's appearance unravels into something unrecognizable, but we never lose Goldblum's touches. This makes it even harder for his partner Veronica (Geena Davis) to process his change, because she can always see the man she loves within the creature. This is where the true tragedy of the film sinks in — it's not just about Seth Brundle losing himself, it's about the people in his life losing him in the process. "The Fly" is a relentless, painful, and often-times beautiful watch, and it's hard to imagine another film ever surpassing it.

We ranked the best body horror movies on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which you can listen to below:

