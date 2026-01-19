5 Reasons Why 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Flopped At The Box Office

Things didn't go according to plan for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" at the box office. The latest entry in the long-running horror franchise is intended to be the middle installment in a new trilogy connecting to director Danny Boyle's 2002 classic "28 Days Later." Unfortunately, audiences didn't seem to care all that much about this one, especially when compared to the Boyle-helmed "28 Years Later."

Directed by Nia DaCosta, "The Bone Temple" opened to an estimated $13 million domestically over the weekend. That number is expected to grow to about $15 million when we account for the Monday MLK holiday. Pre-release projections had "The Bone Temple" taking in closer to $20 million, meaning it came in well below tracking. But it gets worse.

Overseas, the horror flick pulled in $16.2 million for an opening weekend just under $30 million, not accounting for Monday grosses. By contrast, "28 Years Later" opened to $30 million domestically and about $60 million globally in 2025, en route to an eventual $151.3 million finish worldwide. Barring a miraculous turnaround, the sequel has virtually no chance of matching its predecessor.

So, what went wrong here? Why didn't audiences show up for the follow-up to a well-liked movie? Did Sony make a miscalculation? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" flopped on its opening weekend at the box office. Let's get into it.