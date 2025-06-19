28 Years Later's Bonkers Ending Is Going To Leave Audiences Divided

Throughout the film, we get a reminder about Jimmy via some graffiti scrawled on a wall and his name carved into the chest of an infected person (confusingly enough, Cillian Murphy's character in the first film, "28 Days Later," is also named Jim, but these are clearly not meant to be the same person). The implication is that Jimmy is out there, somewhere.

Isla is suffering from a mysterious illness, and Spike decides to take her on a dangerous journey through the infected mainland to find a doctor (Ralph Fiennes) to help cure her. Along the way, Spike and Isla rescue a baby birthed by an infected woman (the baby appears uninfected). Eventually, they find the doctor, who sadly tells them that Isla has cancer and she'll die soon — and she does, peacefully.

After Isla's death, Spike drops the baby off back at his island community but opts to head out into the mainland on his own and explore. Boyle and Garland should have ended the film here. Instead, there's a truly wacky scene where Spike is rescued from a horde of infected by a gang of goofballs wearing brightly colored tracksuits (the colors of their clothes reflect the colors of the Teletubbies). This group does a bunch of backflips and parkour moves and kills the group of infected, and then the leader of the gang (played by "Sinners" vampire Jack O'Connell) introduces himself to Spike: his name is Jimmy! You know, like the kid at the beginning of the movie! Roll credits.

O'Connell is clearly having fun in his brief scene, but his character feels so strange — and his strange attire, which seems to be a direct reference to notorious English TV personality Jimmy Savile, sticks out like a sore thumb. Will this make sense in the next movie? Probably. But here, it feels completely out of place and it hurts an otherwise strong film. It's another example of modern movies not understanding that they can tell one complete story without setting up a whole franchise. I'm interested to see where the story goes from here (it seems clear that even though Jimmy and his gang helped Spike, he's probably bad news), but "28 Years Later" did not need to end like this.