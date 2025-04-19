Who Plays Sinners' Main Villain Remmick?

2014 proved to be a busy period for O'Connell, who starred in films like "'71," "300: Rise of an Empire," and Angelina Jolie's World War II drama "Unbroken" over the course of the year (and won the BAFTA Rising Star Award for his efforts). He would go on to share the screen with Clooney in the Jodie Foster-directed thriller "Money Monster" in 2016 and, in 2021, join the cast of the chilling AMC limited series "The North Water." The show saw O'Connell reuniting with Graham and facing off against a malicious and cruel whaler in 1859 (as played by Colin Farrell in one of his career highlights).

Advertisement

As Henry Drax, Farrell is the stuff of nightmares, performing heinous acts aboard a vessel that's on a voyage to the edge of the world. Still, it's a testament to O'Connell that he's able to hold his own against such a beast of a man as the ship's surgeon, Patrick Sumner. "The North Water," along with many of the other titles on his resume, prove O'Connell is made of sterner stuff as an artist.

Since then, O'Connell has gone on to star in Michael Mann's "Ferrari," the Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black," and "SAS: Rogue Heroes," the WWII action drama series created by "Peaky Blinders" showrunner Steven Knight (which you can catch on Epix). You can also expect to see him potentially rage-filled in the upcoming horror sequel "28 Years Later," which just released a brand new trailer.

Advertisement

"Sinners" is now playing in theaters.