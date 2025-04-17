28 Years Later Trailer Reveals More Of The Monstrously Mutated Zombies

Boy, good thing there's absolutely nothing topical about a pandemic movie in which hordes of brainless humans have overrun an entire country and are making things a living hell for the rest of us just trying to survive. Nope, nothing at all! We haven't had to resort to carrying bows and arrows to fight off those infected drones just yet but, well, maybe it's only a matter of time.

That time has come and gone in the world of "28 Years Later," the long-awaited sequel to Danny Boyle's post-apocalyptic thriller "28 Days Later" and the 2007 follow-up film "28 Weeks Later." Our first look at the official trailer from late last year is still seared into our brains, chronicling the continued downfall of humanity almost three full decades after the rage virus first infected our friends across the pond — the hapless inhabitants of the UK. The original film followed Cillian Murphy's Jim, who had the grave misfortune of falling into a coma one day and waking up nearly a month later during the end of his world. While he's rumored to appear in one of the upcoming installments (which is planned as a new trilogy), the new film will follow a cast led by Aaron Taylor Johnson, Jodie Comer, "Sinners" star Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes, and more.

Sony has released a new trailer for the next installment of this franchise, which you can check out above!